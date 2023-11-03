Poilievre supportive of Saskatchewan's renewed push against carbon tax

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he agrees with the Saskatchewan Party’s position to push against federal carbon pricing.

“You still have to take the full punishment and with snow starting to fall, the bills are going to soon rise, so I totally agree with the Saskatchewan government’s common sense position to fight tooth and nail against the Trudeau tax,” Poilievre told CTV News on Friday.

In Saskatchewan, Dustin Duncan, the minister responsible for SaskEnergy, said he is prepared for the possible repercussions of not collecting carbon tax.

Both the Sask. Party and provincial NDP have shown support for a motion to stop, or pause the collection of carbon tax on all forms of home heating.

Poilievre said to get a cross-party discussion going at the federal level, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has to stop backing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“The Saskatchewan NDP should call him and say that if he’s going to keep backing Trudeau, then they’re going to break off from them completely,” he said.

Come the next election, Poilievre said it will take "common sense" to get enough votes to become prime minister.

“We’re going to axe the carbon tax, stand up for hunters and sport shooters. We’re going to bring good, old fashioned common sense Saskatchewan values to the federal government and I can tell you, it will never be more united than when that happens,” he said.

Poilievre will be a guest speaker at the Saskatchewan Party Convention, taking place this weekend at the Queensbury Convention Centre in Regina.