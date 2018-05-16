

CTV Regina





The YMCA’s point-in-time count conducted last month identified more than 280 homeless people living in Regina.

On April 18, 230 volunteers surveyed community members living on the streets or in shelters. The survey identified 286 people living in the Queen City with no fixed address.

According to the YMCA, six people were sleeping in public spaces or makeshift shelters, 18 people didn’t know where they would spend the night, 172 people were in shelters or transition houses, four people were in public systems, and 86 people were considered to be hidden homeless – staying with family or friends without a permanent address.

The counts were conducted at cities all across the country.