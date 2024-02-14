Pokémon cards, meth and fentanyl found during Moose Jaw traffic stop

Police in Moose Jaw say a traffic stop led to the seizure of suspected stolen Pokémon cards along with meth and suspected fentanyl.

A 44-year-old and 22-year-old man are now both facing charges after police pulled a vehicle over on Tuesday on the 1000 block of Stadacona Street East.

According to Moose Jaw police, the vehicle matched a description of one that had reported stolen from Regina on Sunday.

A search of the driver resulted in the seizure of 35.6 grams of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $3,560 as well as 67.3 grams of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $5,384, a Moose Jaw police news release said.

Police said officers also recovered 25 boxes of Pokémon and sports cards that were found in the back seat of the vehicle. Police say they believe the cards are stolen but it is unknown who the owner is.

As a result, a 44-year-old man was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of possession of a scheduled 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with an undertaking.

A 22-year-old man was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of a schedule 1 substance.

Both of the accused made their first court appearances Wednesday morning.