Regina police have arrested a 20-year-old man after a shooting incident on Wednesday morning.

At 5:34 a.m. police were called to the 1400 block of Princess St. after loud bangs were heard. Police discovered a vehicle in the area that had been shot at.

Police spotted a man who matched witness description in the area of Queen Street, arrested him and discovered a gun in the surrounding area. Ammunition was found on the man.

Phoenix Sangwais is charged with carless use of a firearm and unauthorized weapon possession.

He will appear in court Wednesday afternoon.