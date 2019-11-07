REGINA -- A 40-year-old Regina man is facing charges after an incident involving a pellet gun.

Shortly after midnight Thursday morning, police received a call about a suspicious person in the 2900 block of 13 Avenue. The caller indicated the suspicious person appeared to be dropping a pistol, and picking it up again.

Several officers arrived and took up position nearby, and called the suspect out with his hands up. He was arrested without incident. A search of the suspect revealed a knife and pellet gun.

Dennis McNab, 40, is charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace and carrying a concealed weapon.