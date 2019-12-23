REGINA -- A 34 year-old man has been charged with a break and enter that happened early Saturday morning.

At around 1:50 a.m. police were called to a restaurant in the 1200 block of 15th Ave. for a break and enter.

A man broke a window and entered the establishment, and then fled.

The suspect was arrested in the 2300 block of Toronto St.

Samuel Abraham Wariat, 34, is charged with break and enter and failing to comply with undertaking.

He appeared in court on Monday morning.