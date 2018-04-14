

CTV Regina





Regina police are seeking help from the public in a robbery investigation.

At about 2:23 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 4500 block of Rochdale Boulevard. Their initial investigation revealed a man entered the business and threatened an employee with a weapon. The suspect fled the scene with cash, police said in a press release.

The employee was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.