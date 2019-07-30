

CTV Regina





Regina police are asking the public for help locating a boy who has been missing since July 20.

Ashtin Vincent was last seen around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Alexandra Street.

He is described as Indigenous with a light complexion, 5’11”, approximately 175 lbs with a thin build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

Vincent wears glasses and is typically seen wearing a sweater and shorts. He has not been in contact with his family and they are worried for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.