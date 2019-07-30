Police ask for help locating 15-year-old boy missing for 10 days
Ashtin Vincent is pictured in this photo. Supplied: Regina Police Service
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 4:28PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, July 30, 2019 4:38PM CST
Regina police are asking the public for help locating a boy who has been missing since July 20.
Ashtin Vincent was last seen around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Alexandra Street.
He is described as Indigenous with a light complexion, 5’11”, approximately 175 lbs with a thin build, short brown hair and brown eyes.
Vincent wears glasses and is typically seen wearing a sweater and shorts. He has not been in contact with his family and they are worried for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.