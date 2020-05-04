REGINA -- Regina police have blocked roads near the Co-op Refinery off Winnipeg Street.

Police have not said why they are in the area.

Locked out refinery employees were protesting in front of the Regina Police Service headquarters on Monday afternoon.

Unifor Local 594 members rally in front of the Regina Police Headquarters on May 4, 2020

Cars circled the street with Unifor flags and around 10 picketers were on foot.

There’s no word on how long the police road blocks will stay in place.

Last week, hundreds of Unifor Local 594 members rallied in their cars at the Legislature. The union also rejected Co-op's latest offer in an 89 per cent vote.

The labour dispute began in December.