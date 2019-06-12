Police blocking street in north Regina
Regina police are blocking a street in north Regina (Joey Slattery / CTV Regina)
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 2:49PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 12, 2019 4:21PM CST
Police are currently blocking a street in north Regina.
SWAT and crisis negotiators are at the scene of an incident in a home in the area of Second Avenue North and Rose Street.
Secure the building has been lifted on the schools in the area. Schools included in the procedure were St. Michael, St. Teresa and Imperial schools.
Pedestrians and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
More to come…