REGINA -- Regina police have charged two men in relation to a homicide in 2017.

Thurston James Mintuck, 35, died in hospital on Dec. 3, 2017. Police say he was found injured in the 1200 block of Retallack Street around 2:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead in hospital. It was Regina's ninth homicide of that year.

Police say a second man, also aged 35, was with Mintuck at the time of the incident. He was the victim of attempted murder, police say.

After further investigation, police arrested and charged two men on Friday Dec. 13.

Nayo Pisim Fox, 27, and Timothy Mitchell Louison, 30, have both been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of stolen property. They both appeared in court by video on Monday morning.

Louison will be back in court on Jan. 13. Fox will appear again on Jan. 9.