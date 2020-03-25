REGINA -- Regina police have charged three men in relation to a home invasion that took place on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:50 p.m. police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Rae St. It was reported that a group of people in masks were breaking into the home, and one of them had a gun.

Police witnessed a vehicle speeding and hitting a garbage bin. When it stopped in the 1100 block of Wascana St., police arrested three of the six people in the vehicle. Three others escaped on foot.

The three arrested, a 41 year-old male, a 31 year-old male and an 18 year-old male, are facing charges of break and enter, disguise and possession of stolen property.

The 31-year-old suspect was in possession of a machete and a substance police believe to be methamphetamine.

The 41-year-old suspects was in possession of a knife, and substances police believe to be methamphetamine and fentanyl.