REGINA -- A Regina man, 54, has been charged with robbing a downtown bank on Jan. 6.

According to RPS, at around 9:50 a.m. police were called to a bank in the 2000 block of 11th Ave. for a report of a robbery.

Police say information led officers to believe that a man entered the bank and demanded money. He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is charged with robbery, disguise with intent, fraud under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

He made his first court appearance on Monday.