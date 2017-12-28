A 34-year-old man is facing an assault charge after a fight on Tuesday morning.

Regina police were called to the area of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. According to police , several people witnessed a fight between a man and a woman.

Officers believe that one man recorded the fight on his cell phone, but left the area before contacting police. Police are requesting that person come forward as well as anyone else who may have witnessed the altercation.

Kirby Allan Boyd, 34, made his first appearance in provincial court Wednesday morning.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.