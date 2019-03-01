

CTV Regina





Police have charged a Regina man with identity fraud after executing a search warrant on Wednesday.

According to police, a search warrant was executed at a house on the 900 block of Montgue Street around 4 p.m. The warrant was a result of an investigation into a recent break-and-enter at a business.

Two people were arrested when police entered the residence. Police said a 27-year-old man allegedly gave officers a false identity and, as a result, was charged with obstruction.

Police found identification that didn’t belong to anyone living in the home and other items previously reported stolen.

Andrew Johnthon Pelletier, 27, is facing charges of identity fraud, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failing to comply with a recognizance and obstructing a peace officer.

Pelletier made his first court appearance at Regina Provincial Court on Thursday.