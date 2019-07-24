

Michaela Solomon & Katherine Hill, CTV Regina





A second suspect has been charged with the first-degree murder of Isaiah Akachuk.

Derrick Pasap, 27, of Regina is facing a number of charges including first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder using a firearm, stemming from a string of incidents.

Jamie Rae Munroe, 24, was previously charged with first-degree murder charge in Akachuk’s death.

The murder charges stem from an incident on May 18. Police were called to the area of Seventh Ave. and Garnet St. around 12:05 a.m. for reports of a man lying on the sidewalk. The man, identified as Isaiah Akachuk, was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Shortly after responding to Akachuk’s death on May 18, officers were called to the area of Dewdney Ave. and Garnet St. for reports of aggressive driving and gun shots. A 29-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say they believe this incident started in the 1400 block of Edward St.

Around 20 minutes later, officers were called to the 900 block of Victoria Ave. for a robbery. Three youths, aged 15, 16 and 17, were leaving the business when someone pulled up and pointed a gun at them. The suspects stole personal property and fled the scene.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the area of 14th Ave. and Reynolds St. after someone was robbed at gunpoint. Police say a vehicle stopped and someone pointed a gun at the victim, demanding personal property.

Approximately 10 minutes later, police were called to the hospital to speak to a 29-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound. Police say this shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Montreal St.

Police say they also learned about someone shooting a gun from a grey truck in the area of Seventh Ave. and Retallack St. No one was injured in this shooting.

Another man was injured after he was shot in the area of Second Ave. and Garnet St., police say.

According to police, another man suffered serious injury after he was shot in the area of Third Ave. and Athol St.

Investigations led police to charge Munroe with first-degree murder, and Donnelly Nanaquatung, 26, with five counts of attempted murder in relation to the incidents on May 21.

Pasap made his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.