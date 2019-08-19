Police charge suspect in Sunday morning assault
CTV News Regina
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 12:09PM CST
Regina police have charged a 22-year-old man with an assault with a weapon that occurred on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the area of 3 Ave. and Montague St. around 4 a.m. and found a victim that was injured with a weapon.
The 30-year-old victim was taken to Regina General Hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect was arrested at a home in the 800 block of McTavish St.
Joseph Littlecrow, 22, is charged with aggravated Assault. He made his first court appearance on Monday morning.