Regina police have charged a 22-year-old man with an assault with a weapon that occurred on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 3 Ave. and Montague St. around 4 a.m. and found a victim that was injured with a weapon.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to Regina General Hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was arrested at a home in the 800 block of McTavish St.

Joseph Littlecrow, 22, is charged with aggravated Assault. He made his first court appearance on Monday morning.