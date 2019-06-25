

CTV Regina





Police have laid charges against a man and a woman after an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

Officers were notified about a vehicle driving erratically on Victoria Avenue near Park Street around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, the vehicle was reported as stolen. Once the vehicle pulled into the parking lot in the 900 block of Arcola Avenue and the people inside went inside a business, where they were arrested without incident.

Police say they also found a loaded revolver in the vehicle and they believe it belonged to the male suspect.

Jason Lee Sparvier, 36, is charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm. He is also a suspended driver, police say. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Chelsea Lynn Dufresne, 35, has also been charged with possession of stolen property. She was released and is scheduled to appear in court on July 29.