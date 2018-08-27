

CTV Regina





Two people are facing charges after a SWAT call on Friday evening.

Police were called to the 800 block of Elphinstone Street around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a man was pointing a gun at members of the public.

Police say a lengthy negotiation took place, involving the deployment of tear gas and the search of a neighbouring residence.

Two people were finally arrested and charged. The gun was confirmed to be an Airsoft hand gun.

Guy Kendrick Lenney Favel, 25, has been charged with resisting a peace officer, possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon, break and enter and failure to comply.

Jeremy Ryan Lee Favel, 23, has been charged with break and enter, resisting arrest and failure to comply.

Both men appeared in court on Monday morning.