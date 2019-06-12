

Police had a street in north Regina blocked for several hours for a SWAT call on Wednesday.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were at the scene of an incident in a home in the area of Second Avenue North and Rose Street.

Secure the building has been lifted on the schools in the area. Schools included in the procedure were St. Michael, St. Teresa and Imperial schools.

We are advising the public and residents in the area of 2nd Avenue North and Rose Street (300 block of Rose Street) of a police investigation, involving emergency services teams. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area at this time. (more) — Regina Police (@reginapolice) June 12, 2019

(continued)Communications Ctr. is contacting residents in their homes in order to advise them to shelter in place. Area schools in secure-the-building mode: St. Michael, Mother Teresa and Imperial. Schools will enact a controlled dismissal procedure at the end of the school day. — Regina Police (@reginapolice) June 12, 2019

Pedestrians and drivers were asked to avoid the area.