Police close portion of north Regina street for SWAT call
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 2:49PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 12, 2019 6:29PM CST
Police had a street in north Regina blocked for several hours for a SWAT call on Wednesday.
SWAT and crisis negotiators were at the scene of an incident in a home in the area of Second Avenue North and Rose Street.
Secure the building has been lifted on the schools in the area. Schools included in the procedure were St. Michael, St. Teresa and Imperial schools.
Pedestrians and drivers were asked to avoid the area.