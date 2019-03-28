

CTV Regina





Police say they are concerned for the well-being of a missing 33-year-old woman.

Gina Stoodley was last seen on March 26 between 10 a.m. and noon in the 1400 block of Edward Street.

Police describe Stoodley as an Indigenous woman, 5’5” tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has a thin build and light complexion, with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a rose tattoo on her left chest and a tattoo of a flower with the word “summer” on the back of her left shoulder, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.