REGINA -- Police continue to investigate after a woman was found dead in an alley on the 2100 block of Albert St., Tuesday morning.

The woman has been identified and her family has been notified of her death. Police will not be releasing her name.

Police said it was dispatched to the area around 11 a.m. on Dec. 8, and found an unresponsive woman. EMS confirmed the woman had died.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is assisting police with this ongoing investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).