Police continue to investigate after a teen was found dead on College Avenue over the weekend.

Police were called to the 1000 block of College Avenue around 5:15 p.m. after a report of a man lying outside a home. Police say he was declared dead at the scene.

Police have identified him as a 16-year-old teen. His family has been notified and his name won’t be released.

Police say they don’t believe the teen’s death is the result of foul play. The investigation is ongoing.