The Regina Police Service along with the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating a death that took place early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday morning police were called to a residence on Stice Crescent regarding a suicide in progress. It was indicated to police that the man in question possessed a firearm.

Upon arrival police located a man outside of a home with a gun, and began efforts to talk to him, avoiding any physical contact with the man or drawing their weapons. According to police the man turned to walk away from officers, and a gunshot was heard.

Emergency medical services were immediately called but the man died at the scene.

The Major Crimes Section and Office of the Chief Coroner are working to investigate the incident.

RPS have contacted the Ministry of Justice to advise their next steps. If the incident is considered a death that occurred in custody, an independent observer will be assigned to oversee the remainder of the investigation.