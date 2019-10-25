REGINA -- A Regina police corporal who pleaded guilty to assaulting a 13-year-old in police holding cells has been granted conditional discharge.

The incident happened in September of 2018. Corporal Colin Magee pleaded guilty to the assault last month.

Magee has been ordered to keep the peace and report to a probation officer. He must also complete 150 hours of community service. If he meets his conditions, Magee will not have a criminal conviction.

On Friday, the judge told the court he found the assault to be unprovoked and found Magee's language toward to youth aggressive.

The judge referenced the surveillance video and said the boy wasn't answering Magee's questions which led to the assault. He reminded the court that, since the boy was already in custody, he was not required to answer questions.

Magee also faces a second, separate assault charge that is scheduled to go to trial in December.

Court said Magee must also participate in an anger management assessment and continue counselling.

He isn’t allowed to contact the youth, but must write him an apology letter that will be presented by a third party.

In a statement, the Regina Police Service said Magee will remain with the service until all criminal and police act charges are dealt with. He is currently serving administrative duties and will have no contact with members of the public.