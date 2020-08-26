REGINA -- The death of a man on Monday evening has now been deemed a homicide, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

This is Regina’s 10th homicide of 2020.

In a release, RPS said it was called to the 1200 block of Cameron St. for a report of an injured person. Officers found an unresponsive man, who was later pronounced dead by EMS.

The man has been identified as 32-year-old Mathew Bossenberry, of Regina. His next of kin has been notified.

Following investigation, police arrested 39-year-old Ryan George Chevrier, of Regina. He has been charged with second degree murder.

Chevrier made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.