Police deploy Taser during incident in northwest Regina

Officers of the Regina Police Service (RPS) deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) or Taser during a self-harm incident early Sunday morning.

RPS reported that patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 7th Avenue North and Nollet Avenue at 7:44 a.m. in response to calls that a man was injured and holding a knife.

When officers arrived to the area, the man was located on the 300 block of McCarthy Boulevard North. The man was holding the knife against his body, an RPS news release outlined.

Officers ordered the man to drop the knife but he allegedly refused.

According to RPS, officers feared that the man would continue to harm himself and deployed a Taser in order to safety take him into custody.

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and was treated on scene by EMS. He was later transported to hospital.

The man faces no charges in connection to the incident, according to the release.

The use of a Taser will be reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission and will be reviewed by a Use of Force Review Board, RPS outlined in its release.