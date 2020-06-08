REGINA -- A Regina man is facing charges after a semi-automatic rifle was seized by police on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Wallace St. around 10:45 p.m., after reports of an assault by a suspect that was carrying a gun. On the way to the call, police discovered a man matching the suspect description walking nearby.

When officers confronted the man, he put his hands up and they discovered a gun tucked into his waistband.

He was arrested without incident. Officers searched the man and found the semi-automatic rifle and a quantity of drugs.

After investigation, police did not find sufficient evidence to charge the 21-year-old man in connection to the assault, but he is facing several weapons and drug charges.

He made his first court appearance in Provincial Court on Monday morning.