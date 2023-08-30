Police, EMS and firefighters respond to Broad Street rollover

Emergency services are on scene of a rollover in the Highland Park area.

Police cruisers and fire trucks currently occupy the intersection of 1st Avenue North and Broad Street where a grey SUV lays on its roof.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers are on scene, speaking to bystanders and taking measurements around the crashed vehicle.

Traffic on Broad Street is currently restricted to a single lane for both north and southbound drivers.

In a statement to CTV News, Regina police say a two vehicle crash was reported at around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the scene. No injuries were reported to police but one person was taken to hospital by EMS as a precautionary measure.

More to come…