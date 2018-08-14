

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service is reminding residents to be neighbourly and keep an eye on the people who live near them.

The “Be a Good Neighbour” campaign stems from an incident in 2017. Police were called to do a welfare check on a woman who lived alone. When officers arrived, they had a difficult time navigating through the household. The house was described as a hoarding situation.

Police found human remains in a bed in the home.

The death was deemed non-criminal. It was turned over to the Coroner’s Office, which made recommendations to prevent situations from happening again.

Police are encouraging people to call for a welfare check on neighbours if they feel there is cause for concern.