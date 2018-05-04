Police execute high-risk drug warrant in north Regina
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
CTV Regina
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 2:31PM CST
Last Updated Friday, May 4, 2018 2:49PM CST
Police were at a residence in the area of Sherwood Drive and Atcheson Crescent to execute a high-risk drug warrant on Friday afternoon.
In a tweet, police said SWAT and canine units were involved in the call.
Neighbours were told to stay inside until the warrant wrapped up. Police tweeted the warrant had ended around 2:45 p.m.