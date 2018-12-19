

The Regina Police Service has renewed cash rewards for two unsolved cold cases.

Police will be continuing to offer a $50,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to the discovery of Tamra Keepness, who has been missing since July 2004.

This reward has been renewed ever since it was approved by the board of police commissioners in 2005.

$50,000 is also being offered to anyone who can provide information on the person responsible for the death of Gray Nay Too, his wife Maw Maw and their three-year-old son Seven June Too, who were victims of a triple homicide in August 2010.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray noted that persons of interest have been identified and investigators believe there are people in the community that could have crucial information that could help with the investigation.

"In some cases a reward is a tangible way to reach out to the community. It doesn't fit all cases, ou have to look at it on a case by case basis. So these are two cases where we do think that there is some value and we hope that maybe this will help us get a step closer to finding the answers," said Bray.