

CTV Regina





Police say they recovered what appeared to be fentanyl after two people were arrested after being found in a stolen vehicle over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 6100 block of Rochdale Avenue on Sunday after reports of a stolen vehicle. An off-duty officer saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen parked in that block, police said in a news release.

When police arrived, a man and woman were arrested. Officers also recovered stolen property in relation to two break and enters that happened on Friday morning on Marigold Drive. Police also say they found a substance believed to be fentanyl on the woman.

Mark Timothy Popowich, 37, has been charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property. Crystal Ann Tumak, 36, has been charged with break and enter and possession of fentanyl.

The pair appeared in court on Tuesday morning.