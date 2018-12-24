

Update: Shakyna Glory Pelletier has been found safe and sound by police.

Police are renewing their request for help in finding 13-year-old Shakyna Glory Pelletier of Regina.

Pelletier was last seen on November 11 in the 1500 block of Brown St.

She is described as female, Indigenous, approximately 5-9 and 170 lbs, with shoulder-length wavy black hair and brown eyes.

Police say there is no reason to believe that Pelletier has come to harm, but she is vulnerable due to her age.

Anyone with information on Pelletier’s location is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.