Police funding, homelessness initiatives 'not an either-or discussion,' RPS chief says
As 2022 comes to a close, Regina Police Service (RPS) Chief Evan Bray wants residents to understand that budgetary increases for RPS are needed to help police meet the needs and expectations of the city.
In a year-end interview with CTV News, Bray said the policing budget increase from the City of Regina and funding to address poverty and homelessness should work hand in hand.
“I have this discussion with council all the time and it can’t be an either-or discussion. You can’t start doing one and stop doing the other,” Bray said.
Some residents expressed frustration when city council approved a $98.1 million budget for RPS in 2023.
The $5.3 million increase from 2022 that will be used to hire 16 more officers, seven more civilian positions and a deputy chief position. (hyperlink RPS budget story 1.6193354)
Many of those frustrated residents appeared as delegates at Regina city council’s budgetary meetings held earlier in December and said that now was not the time to be investing in policing, when more needs to be done to address homelessness and poverty.
“I will agree that we do need to spend more money and effort on social programming,” Bray said. “I’ve talked about that pretty much the entire time I’ve been chief.”
However, Bray said that funding for police operations cannot be stopped, because it too is a current need.
“If you do [fund] both properly over time hopefully that investment that you’re making from a social side of things will make a tangible difference from a community safety side of things and eventually there will be less need and less requirement for policing in our community.”
Bray said that currently Regina has some complex needs and said that current crime stats tell part of that story.
“Our murders are at an all-time high, domestic conflicts [are reported to us] 21 to 22 times a day on average,” Bray said.
“All of these types of challenges that we have in our community don’t even start to talk about the general needs our community has in terms of community safety [and things like] traffic safety on the road.”
COMMUNITY RELATIONSHIPS
Throughout 2022, claims continued to surface that some people did not feel safe interacting with RPS officers because of their appearance.
Bray said that while more work needs to be done, some significant gains in regard to RPS’ relationship with Indigenous community members were made in 2022.
“Building a relationship within our community that will enhance trust and cooperation is the goal of any police service and I think that if we reflect on the work that we’ve done and the feedback we have gotten from our community there has been lots of really positive steps that have happened,” Bray said.
Bray said work needs to continue to understand why some people do not feel safe around police or trust police, adding they need to figure out steps that can be taken to enhance that.
“Some of that has historical links and some of that is because of more recent challenges that have occurred and so some of those things are about over-representation in the justice system and while police are just one part of that, I think we have to recognize what our role is,” Bray said.
Bray said that means recognizing that police are the front end of the justice system and are the link between it and the community.
“We have to work extra hard to build those relationships and work on building that trust,” he said.
NEW RPS HEADQUARTERS
Throughout 2022, work on transforming the former Saskatchewan Transportation Company (STC) station downtown to the new RPS headquarters continued.
Bray said they expect the first phase of construction to be completed by December 2023.
“It’s been going full force, we’ve been hearing the jackhammering and all the work going all year long,” Bray said.
Bray added that once phase one of construction is complete, a large number of employees will be able to move to the new building.
Phase two will then commence, which Bray said includes renovation work in their current building.
“So we’re going to have the new addition which will be about a year away from opening will be the public entrance for people to come and report crime and for meetings.”
Bray said that more than likely any part of RPS headquarters the public has access to will eventually be in the new building.
