

CTV Regina





Regina police is advising residents to be aware of parking, traffic and road closures ahead of Thursday evening’s events at Mosaic Stadium.

Starting at 2 p.m. traffic will be blocked in the 1500 block of Elphinstone St. through to the 1700 block.

The following roads will be closed to regular traffic, and will allow transit vehicles and residents only. Residents may be asked for proof of address.

• 1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue;

• Princess Street and 9th Avenue

• Argyle Street and 9th Avenue;

• McTavish Street and 9th Avenue;

• Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue;

• Montague Street and 10th Avenue;

• Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street;

• Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street.

Shuttle service will depart from these locations between 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Police remind attendees to follow directions, have patience and plan a safe ride home.