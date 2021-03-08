REGINA -- Regina police have identified the city’s fourth homicide victim as Lawrence Robert Godfrey, 45, of Vibank, Saskatchewan.

According to a news release, a man was arrested Sunday in connection with the case. Police said charges are pending and more details will be released when they are available.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 100 block of St. John St. early Sunday morning after a report of an injured man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.