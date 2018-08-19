Police in Moose Jaw, Regina, make two arrests in homicide case
File photo (Moose Jaw Police Service)
The Moose Jaw Police Service with the help of the Regina Police Service arrested two men in connection with a homicide that took place Friday, in Moose Jaw.
On Saturday police in Moose Jaw issued a warrant for the arrest of 20 year-old Sherwyn Pelletier on several charges including robbery and 2nd-degree murder.
Pelletier was located and arrested by police at approximately noon in Regina, following a standoff.
Moose Jaw Police also arrested 24 year-old Thomas Redsky McNab on charges including robbery and 2nd-degree murder. He will attend court on August 20.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.