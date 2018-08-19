

CTV Regina





The Moose Jaw Police Service with the help of the Regina Police Service arrested two men in connection with a homicide that took place Friday, in Moose Jaw.

On Saturday police in Moose Jaw issued a warrant for the arrest of 20 year-old Sherwyn Pelletier on several charges including robbery and 2nd-degree murder.

Pelletier was located and arrested by police at approximately noon in Regina, following a standoff.

Moose Jaw Police also arrested 24 year-old Thomas Redsky McNab on charges including robbery and 2nd-degree murder. He will attend court on August 20.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.