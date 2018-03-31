

Regina police are investigating after two men robbed a business on Arcola Avenue East.

On Saturday morning, RPS was called to a business for a report of an armed robbery.

It happened on the 900 block of Arcola Avenue East, around 10 a.m.

The men entered the business with a firearm and demanded money. They left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries.

The first man is described as six feet tall with a slim build and wearing a grey or blue hoodie, brown cargo pants and sunglasses. The other man is five feet five or five feet six. He was reported to have been wearing a white jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.