Regina police are investigating a serious collision involving a bicycle and a vehicle.

Police were called to the area of Arcola Avenue and the Highway 1 Bypass on Thursday night around 11:50 p.m. following a report of a collision. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the crash involved a vehicle and bicycle.

Police said the cyclist was a 21-year-old man, who was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The victim was accompanied by an officer in the ambulance, while other officers dealt with the driver of the vehicle.

As of Friday night, the man remained in hospital.

A collision reconstruction team has been requested to help with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers