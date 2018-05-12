

CTV Regina





Stanley Mission RCMP is investigating after an incident involving a gun.

On Saturday around 5:30 a.m., police received a complaint about a gun going off at a residence in Stanley Mission, Sask.

Upon arriving at the scene, RCMP found a man with a gun. That man and another man who was with him were then taken into custody.

After an initial investigation, police determined there was an altercation at the residence prior to the gun going off. The two men knew each other.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.