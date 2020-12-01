REGINA -- Regina police have launched a death investigation after a woman was found dead in a South Regina neighbourhood.

According to police, a report came in around 7:28 a.m., of a person who was injured or sick. EMS located a woman, who was unresponsive and laying in the snow, in the 1300 block of 23 Ave.

The woman was confirmed deceased and the Coroner attended the scene. The identity of the woman has been confirmed and family have been notified.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with details can call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.