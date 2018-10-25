

CTV Regina





Police say the death of a 21-year-old man earlier this week is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Sinton Avenue for reports of a shooting. A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police say the man has been identified and his family has been notified. His name is not being released at this time.

This is the sixth homicide in Regina this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.