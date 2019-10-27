

CTV News Regina





REGINA -- Police are looking for information after a home was shot in the 1600 block of Athol St. early on Sunday morning.

Gun shots were reportedly heard in the area around 5:45 a.m., and when officers responded to the scene they found a hole in a house window.

The residents of the house were inside at the time of the shooting but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or call Crime Stoppers.