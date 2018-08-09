

CTV Regina





Police are investigating a crash that damaged trees and landscaping on University Park Drive on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the crash shortly after 3:45 a.m. According to police, a black Subaru with extensive damage was found on the lawn. The trees, fence, a rock and a landscaping feature were also damaged in the crash.

The 21-year-old man driving the vehicle was taken to hospital and has since been released. Police have not laid any charges at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say that they have not ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash.

Residents in the area say the crash has renewed concerns about speeding through the area, but police have not confirmed if speed was a factor in the crash.