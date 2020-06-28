REGINA -- The Regina Police Service says a group of three young men were reportedly pepper sprayed by a man on a bicycle near 13 Ave. and Albert St. Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. when the group was approached by two men riding bikes. One of the men sprayed them with what’s believed to be pepper spray.

The victims did not require medical attention.

The suspected sprayer is described as a man wearing a grey hoodie, grey sweat pants and a black backpack riding a bike.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.