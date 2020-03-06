REGINA -- Police say they have opened a death investigation after an injured man died in hospital on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue around 5:50 p.m. for a report of an injured man. According to police, the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say they are working with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.