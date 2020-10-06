REGINA -- Regina Police is investigating after a man was found dead near Wascana Lake on Tuesday morning.

In a release, police said officers were dispatched to the area between Avenue B and Avenue C, near Lakeshore Dr., just before 7 a.m., after a report of an unresponsive man laying on the ground.

The man was confirmed dead by EMS. Police said he has been identified and his next of kin have been notified.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said it will not be releasing his identity at this time.

RPS and the Saskatchewan Coronors Service are investigating to determine the circumstances of the person’s death.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).