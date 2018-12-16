

CTV Regina





Police and the Office of the Chief Coroner are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead outside a Regina residence.

Officers were dispatched around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday to the 1000 block of College Ave. after a report of a man lying outside a residence. The man was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police say that they are working to identify the man and notify his next of kin.

The Major Crimes and Forensic Identification units have been requested to assist in the investigation of the death along with the Coroner.

Anyone with information that can help in this investigation is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.