A man was stabbed in the area of 12th Avenue and Broad Street on Friday evening, but was able to walk to the 1800 block of Osler Street where someone called the police.

Police responded to the incident around 10:10 p.m. They also went to the incident location to look for any potential suspects, but no one has been identified yet.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.